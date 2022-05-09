It's Azaan vs Hanuman Chalisa, now in Karnataka

The Azaan-Hanuman Chalisa row reached Karnataka on Monday as activists of Sri Ram Sene in Belagavi began chanting Hanuman Chalisa at 5 am countering the azaan from Sonya Maruti Temple.

Sene activists in large numbers assembled at the temple and chanted Hanuman Chalisa for about an hour. The volume of the public address system at the temple was more than that of the mosques in the vicinity wherein the azaan was being heard.

Sene District President Ravikumar Kokitkar informed DH that as per the caution given by them that they would chant Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers from May 9, 5 am if speakers installed on mosques for azaan were not removed, they assembled in the temple premises and conducted mass Hanuman Chalisa for about an hour.

Hanuman Chalisa chanting to counter azaan was conducted as the deadline given by Sene Chief Pramod Mutalik to remove the loudspeakers on mosques ended on Monday, he informed