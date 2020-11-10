Jagadish Shettar's son, daughter-in-law sustain minor injuries in accident

Large & Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar's son and daughter-in-law sustained minor injuries in a head-on-collision between their luxury sport utility vehicle and lorry near Kundawada on NH4 in the city on Tuesday.

According to police, the minister's son Prashanth Shettar and his wife Anchal sustained minor injuries when they were heading towards Hubbali from Davangere in the car. They were shifted to hi-tech hospital in the city. South Traffic police station sub inspetor Kiran Kumar visited the spot.