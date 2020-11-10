Jagadish Shettar's son sustains injuries in accident

Jagadish Shettar's son, daughter-in-law sustain minor injuries in accident

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Davangere,
  • Nov 10 2020, 20:33 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 20:33 ist
Jagadish Shettar file photo (DH Photo)

Large & Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar's son and daughter-in-law sustained minor injuries in a head-on-collision between their luxury sport utility vehicle and lorry near Kundawada on NH4 in the city on Tuesday. 

According to police, the minister's son Prashanth Shettar and his wife Anchal sustained minor injuries when they were heading towards Hubbali from Davangere in the car. They were shifted to hi-tech hospital in the city. South Traffic police station sub inspetor Kiran Kumar visited the spot.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jagadish Shettar
Karnataka
Davangere

What's Brewing

'Lockdown' declared word of 2020 by Collins Dictionary

'Lockdown' declared word of 2020 by Collins Dictionary

Trends from Bihar, other states suggest leg up for BJP

Trends from Bihar, other states suggest leg up for BJP

Doormat with Hindu symbols goes off Amazon's shelves

Doormat with Hindu symbols goes off Amazon's shelves

'STOP THE COUNT': Funniest tweets on Bihar Polls

'STOP THE COUNT': Funniest tweets on Bihar Polls

Covid-19 triggers OCD in children, young people

Covid-19 triggers OCD in children, young people

 