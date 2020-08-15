Jain Foundation hosts digital Paryushan from today

Jain Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation devoted to spread the core values of Jainism, is hosting a special digital event to commemorate Paryushan, an important Jain festival from Saturday.

The programme can be viewed on ‘The Jain Foundation App’ from August 15 to 22. During the annual event of Paryushan, Jains increase their level of spiritual intensity through tools of fasting and prayer as well as meditation, said Ramesh Kumar Shah, founder of RK Trust, a philanthropic arm of RK Group.

The programme commences with a live darshan at 7 am, followed by Pravachan at 9 am and 3.30 pm by Deepak Bardoli, followed by Bhakti at 8.30 pm and Aarti at 9.45 pm on all eight days. It will be streamed live from Adani Shantigram Jain Temple, Shantigram, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, said Neel Shah, founder of Aura and AGM, SPR Constructions.

The Jain Foundation is the brain child of Ramesh Kumar Shah and co-created by Neel Shah. The Jain Foundation App can be downloaded on www.jainfoundation.in