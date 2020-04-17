Jain Mutt delivers 10K food packets everyday

The Jain Mutt in Shravanabelagola, Hassan district, led by seer Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swami, has extended support by distributing food, groceries and money to hundreds of daily wagers, irrespective of caste and community.

Seer Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swami has taken all measures to ensure that the poor does not go hungry. His followers have been distributing food to the poor, migrant workers and labourers.

Every day, volunteers of the Jain community distribute around 10,000 food packets in many districts, including Bengaluru. The needy are provided food, essential items and drinking water. Animals and birds too are fed.

The Jain Mutt has distributed Rs 1,000 each to hundreds of daily wagers in Shravanabelagola.

Besides, groceries and essential items are also being distributed. The seer had recently donated Rs 10 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Four doctors of Bahubali Children’s Hospital are visiting rural areas, conducting health screening and providing free medicines.

On April 19, 2020, Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swami completes 50 years of being consecrated as the head of the mutt. The golden jubilee celebrations that were planned earlier, are cancelled due to Covid-19. It would be celebrated on a later date.

It may be mentioned that Bhattaraka Swami had led the Bahubali Mahamastakabhisheka in 1981, 1993, 2006 and 2018.