Jain seer withdraws fast upon Home minister’s assurance

Jain muni Acharya Gunadharanandi Maharaj of Navagraha Kshetra in Varur on the outskirts of the city withdrew his fast unto death protest on Monday after Home Minister G Parameshwara assured him of addressing his demands, including giving protection to Jain monks.

“The Home minister has assured that he would provide police protection to Jain monks. I am confident that the minister would soon issue a circular in this regard. Following his assurance, I have withdrawn my indefinite fast,” the Jain muni told reporters here.

The Varur Navagraha Kshetra pontiff also demanded the state government to allow the Jain munis/sadhwis on Vihara to halt in schools and colleges en route during night. He further sought a Jain Development Board.

The monk had launched fast unto death on Sunday, condemning the brutal murder of Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj of Nandi Parvat Ashram at Hirekodi in Belagavi district.

The monk urged the minister to forgive and reform the murder accused. He further requested the minister to help the four children of the accused to complete their education.

‘No need for CBI probe’

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of his visit to Varur, Parameshwara said, “The government will not spare the murder accused and that there is no need for CBI probe as the state police are capable of taking the investigation into the case to a logical conclusion.”

The Home minister also visited Siddasen Muni Maharaj at Halaga Ashram on the outskirts of Belagavi and apprised him of the progress of investigation into Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj’s murder.

The murder of Jain muni is a sensitive issue and that it should not be given political colour. It is not right for the Union minister (without naming him) and a section of BJP leaders to make irresponsible statements just to further their political interests, Parameshwara said.