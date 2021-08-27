Jal Shakti ministry officials visit KRS dam

The officials of the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti visited Krishanaraja Sagar (KRS) dam and inspected the renovation works taken up with World Bank funds in Srirangapatna taluk in Mandya district on Friday.

Debashree Mukherjee, Additional Secretary department of Water Resources, Gulshan Raj, Central Water Commission Chief Engineer and others visited the dam. They collected information from Cauvery Neeravari Nigam officials.

The visit assumes importance in the wake of MP A Sumalatha raising the issue in the Parliament alleging that illegal mining was posing a threat to the KRS dam.

The renovation work on the dam is being taken up at a cost of Rs 181 crore from World Bank. The first installment of Rs 111 crore has been released. The works on replacing 136 crest gates, remote controlling of 158 gates, and grouting works are being taken up.

An amount of Rs 70 crore has been released in the second installment and tenders have been floated for various works at a cost of Rs 38.93 crore, according to Nigam officials.