Jamia Masjid row: Hindu outfits to approach HC

Jamia Masjid row: Hindu outfits to approach HC

Bajrang Sene district unit claimed that the mosque was constructed by destroying Moodala Bagilu Anjaneyaswamy temple

DHNS
DHNS, Srirangapatna (Mandya Dist),
  • Nov 02 2022, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2022, 05:58 ist
The Bajrang Sene Mandya district unit claimed that the Jamia Masjid was constructed by destroying Moodala Bagilu Anjaneyaswamy temple, and urged the court to direct the authorities concerned to clear the mosque and hand over the land to the Hindus. Credit: DH file photo

The row over Jamia Masjid at Srirangapatna, Mandya district, has resurfaced with a section of Hindu outfits deciding to file a petition against the mosque before the High Court of Karnataka.

Bajrang Sene district unit claimed that the mosque was constructed by destroying Moodala Bagilu Anjaneyaswamy temple, and urged the court to direct the authorities concerned to clear the mosque and hand over the land to the Hindus.

Interestingly, the plaintiff will be Moodala Bagilu Anjaneyaswamy, the deity. In all, 108 devotees will be filing petitions in this regard, according to B Manjunath, state president of Bajrang Sene.

It may be mentioned that the Hindu outfits have been demanding the district administration to give permission to do puja at the structure, claiming it to be a temple.

Manjunath said that the petition would be filed in a couple of days, while suitable evidence had been collected to prove that the structure
was built by destroying the temple.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

mandya district
Jamia Masjid
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Cows too stressed to keep up with global dairy demand

Cows too stressed to keep up with global dairy demand

How high altitudes make voting in Himachal arduous

How high altitudes make voting in Himachal arduous

Status of women in Qatar, host of World Cup

Status of women in Qatar, host of World Cup

Big brands set to miss plastic sustainability targets

Big brands set to miss plastic sustainability targets

Underwater heat 'inferno' ravages Mediterranean corals

Underwater heat 'inferno' ravages Mediterranean corals

SKY is the limit: Suryakumar world's no 1 T20I batter

SKY is the limit: Suryakumar world's no 1 T20I batter

 