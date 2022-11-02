Jamia Masjid row: Hindu outfits to approach HC

The row over Jamia Masjid at Srirangapatna, Mandya district, has resurfaced with a section of Hindu outfits deciding to file a petition against the mosque before the High Court of Karnataka.

Bajrang Sene district unit claimed that the mosque was constructed by destroying Moodala Bagilu Anjaneyaswamy temple, and urged the court to direct the authorities concerned to clear the mosque and hand over the land to the Hindus.

Interestingly, the plaintiff will be Moodala Bagilu Anjaneyaswamy, the deity. In all, 108 devotees will be filing petitions in this regard, according to B Manjunath, state president of Bajrang Sene.

It may be mentioned that the Hindu outfits have been demanding the district administration to give permission to do puja at the structure, claiming it to be a temple.

Manjunath said that the petition would be filed in a couple of days, while suitable evidence had been collected to prove that the structure

was built by destroying the temple.