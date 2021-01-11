Jana Sevak Samavesha turns into platform for TP, ZP polls campaign

Karnataka state BJP set the stone rolling for the Taluk and Zilla Panchayat election campaign, by inaugurating its Jana Sevak Samavesha, an event to felicitate Gram Panchayat members, supported by the party, in Mysuru on Monday.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that BJP winning at least 150 TPs and a majority of the ZPs will be the real success. Besides, the target for all BJP workers should be to win at least 150 Assembly constituencies in 2023, he said.

Recalling his political growth from a Town Municipal Council (TMC) member in Shikaripura of Shivamogga district to becoming the chief minister, he said "There were a lot of efforts and struggle in proving that the BJP is not just an urban-based party, but a party of the rural people. Further, the BJP has become a farmers’ party. However, the BJP is yet to grow into a force in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts. It is the responsibility of all the leaders and workers to win the hearts of the people. Rama Rajya can be realised through Grama Rajya".

Claiming that the BJP has won 45,000 GP members, with a majority in 3,300 GPs, State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel said that the journey began with ‘Grama Swarajya Yatre’, before the GP polls. Now, the Jana Sevak Samavesha is a ‘Sankalpa Yatre’ for the upcoming TP and ZP polls, he added.

Kateel said that even though Mahatma Gandhi dreamt of Grama Swarajya, the Congress, which used his portrait in its posters, did not do much to realise his dreams. “It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who empowered the GPs, by granting Rs 1 crore to each of them. Now, most of the GPs in Karnataka have BJP members, who can reach the benefits extended by the governments — both State and Union — to the people. The elected GP members should understand that they are Jana Sevaks like the Prime Minister, who describes himself as ‘Pradhan Sevak’ and works tirelessly for the welfare of the people and nation. Any elected representative, including GP members, should understand that power should not lead to either ego or arrogance. Yediyurappa is the best example of how a dedicated grassroot level worker went on to become chief minister,” he said.

Mysuru District in-charge Minister S T Somasekhar did not speak during the samavesha, stating that he will speak after achieving a similar victory in the TP and ZP polls.