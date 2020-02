The Karnataka Janapada Parishat has sought funds of Rs 10 crore in the upcoming budget, demanding that the state government develop Janapada Loka in Ramanagar as a national folklore and cultural centre.

A delegation led by Parishat president T Thimmegowda met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday and submitted a memorandum for the same. The Parishat has urged to develop a museum apart from setting up sound and light facilities, said a press release.