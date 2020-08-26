Janardhana Poojary urges Gandhi family to lead Congress

Union minister and veteran Congress leader B Janardhana Poojary said that it would be better if the Gandhi family only leads the Congress.

“In this difficult situation, the Gandhi family should take over the leadership of the party. The Gandhi family members had taken the party forward in the past, during difficult times. Gandhi family that has sacrificed for the country should only lead the Congress,” he urged.