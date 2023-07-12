Janardhana Reddy pitches for Anjandri Hill development

Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha chief and Gangavathi MLA G Janardhana Reddy on Wednesday urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to develop Anjanadri Hill, considered to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

Alleging that the previous BJP government did not do much for the development of the holy place, he said there is a steady increase in the number of visitors from across the country and the world. But the place lacks the necessary amenities, he said.

“Anjanadri in Gangavathi (Koppal district) is the birthplace of Lord Hanumantha (Hanuman). The previous BJP government had said that they will develop Anjanadri on the lines of Ayodhya (the birthplace of Lord Rama). But they did not do any work,” he said.

Speaking during the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the Legislative Assembly, he alleged that the previous BJP government had announced Rs 120 crore for the development of the Anjanadri but did not release a ‘single paisa’.

Reddy said people had huge expectations about the BJP that they will develop Anjanadri as they were in power both in the state and at the Centre. However, the present government should take steps for the development of Hanuman’s birthplace.

“The new government should check Rs 120 crore that the previous government had announced in their budget and take steps for more development of the region and grant necessary funds for it, as lakhs of people are coming there. Foreign visitors who come to tourism spots of Hampi and Anegundi are coming there; also Hindu devotees from all over,” he said.