Janasnehi Adalats after GP elections: Minister

Cooperation and District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar said, “Janasnehi Adalats will be held in all Assembly constituencies of Mysuru district, to address the grievances of the people, immediately after the Gram Panchayat elections.”

He was speaking during the progress review meeting of the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) at the Zilla Panchayat here, on Tuesday. “The adalats will be held under the Revenue department with the Deputy Commissioner leading it. The officials should make excuses, but attend the adalats and solve the problems of the people. The officials can contact me if they have any problem or face any hurdle in the process of solving the problems of the people,” he said.

The minister directed the officials concerned to provide power connection, which is long-pending, to the tribal hamlets in HD Kote and other taluks. To a query by the minister on compensation to farmers, who grow vegetables and flowers, in the wake of the lockdown, the officials said that Rs 3.5 crore is disbursed among 4,200 farmers.

Somashekhar said, “Rs 40,000 per acre can be provided as incentive under Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) for cultivation of Nanjangud Plaintain, which has the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, in view of encouragement. Similarly, the farmers should be encouraged to cultivate GI crops like Eranagere brinjal and Mysuru Mallige.”

He directed the Deputy Director for Public Instruction to expedite the works on the dilapidated school buildings in rural areas. The action plan of the schools should be brought to the notice of the respective MLAs and their help should be sought to get funds.