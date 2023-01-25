JD(S) already has suitable candidate in Hassan: H D Kumaraswamy

Reacting to Bhavani Revanna's decision to contest from Hassan, the JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy claimed that the party already has a suitable candidate to contest from the assembly constituency.

Speaking to the media persons at Devadurg of Raichur district on Wednesday during Pancharatna Yathra, the former Chief Minister said that he would have asked Bhavani to contest from Hassan if it was inevitable in the absence of the candidate.

"There is no conflict within our family over contesting the election. There is no confusion in it. We will resolve everything. It is our responsibility to support lakhes of JD(S) workers who are striving hard to build the party. These workers are my family members", he said.

Pointing out that Deve Gowda family has always come to the rescue of the party workers whenever they rendered helpless for not having suitable election candidates, he asserted that such a situation is not prevailed in Hassan at present.

"It was inevitable for Anitha Kumaraswamy to contest from Madhugiri in 2008 as the JD(S) candidate Veerabhadraiah was a government employee. The government had not approved his plea for voluntary retirement during the election. Therefore, Anitha had to contest and win the election", Kumaraswamy said.