JD(S), BJP fear Congress: Dhruvanarayan

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president R Dhruvanarayan said with many from JD(S) joining Congress and a few leaders extending support, the BJP and JD(S) are fearing defeat in the MLC elections, scheduled for December 10.

Dhruvanarayan was speaking to reporters after offering a floral tributes to the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Divas, in Mysuru, on Monday.

JD(S) MLA G T Devegowda and Sandesh Nagaraj have assured of extending support to Congress, as the party has people’s support. While Sandesh Nagaraj said that he will support the party candidate, G T Devegowda informed that he will join Congress party at the right time, he said.

Dhruvanarayan charged JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy for his statements against RSS during Sindagi and Hanagal bypolls. Kumaraswamy tried to mislead Muslim voters by commenting against RSS but, the voters taught him a lesson.

Dhruvanarayan said Congress has ensured social justice by fielding candidates from backward classes and minorities. The party leaders Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar are making sincere efforts to ensure victory of Congress candidates, he said.

Dhruvanarayan also charged BJP and alleged that the party is against decentralisation of power. Criticising MP Pratap Simha’s statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been strengthening gram panchayats, Dhruvanarayan said, Congress party introduced panchayat system to decentralise power and the MP must understand that Congress leaders Rajiv Gandhi, P V Narasimha Rao are responsible for strengthening panchayat system.