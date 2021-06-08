JD(S) demands Rs 5 lakh compensation to Covid victims

MLA H D Revanna urged the state government to provide Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of the Covid victims.

Revanna, along with JD(S) MLAs C N Balakrishna, K S Lingesh and K M Shivalingegowda, held a press conference in Hassan on Tuesday.

He claimed that more than 30,000 people have lost their lives due to the negligence of the government. "Covid should be declared as a national disaster and the compensation should be announced. Otherwise, a petition will be filed against the Union government before the Supreme Court," he warned.

"The government disburses Rs 5 lakh as compensation for death due to natural disaster. Hence, the affected, under below poverty line, should be provided Rs 5 lakh under NDRF and Rs 1 lakh from SDRF funds. I have brought this to the notice of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa also," he said.

Thousands of families have been affected due to Covid. Labourers are not able to pay rent, electricity bill and others. The financial assistance of Rs 2,000 is not sufficient. They should be paid at least Rs 10,000, he opined.

Commenting on the Covid situation in Hassan district, Revanna said, "The cases and the positivity rate have not declined since the last one month. Several patients were admitted to private hospitals as there were no beds and oxygen in government hospitals. The government should reimburse at least 50% from the Chief Minister's relief fund."

The other JD(S) MLAs explained that several persons have sold their houses and land to treat their family members affected by Covid. "We have provided necessary financial support," they said.