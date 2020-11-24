JD(S) has already accepted defeat in upcoming bypolls: Siddaramaiah

Opposition Leader in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Tuesday, said that the JD(S) has accepted defeat in Basavakalyan and Maski by-elections, even before fielding candidates.

Speaking to reporters, after participating in a private programme at Mangalapura village in Arsikere taluk, he said, "JD(S) says that it will not field candidates in the by-elections. Does it not mean that they have accepted defeat? The party could not secure expected votes in RR Nagar and Sira constituencies, compared to previous elections. What happened to those votes? The weakening of JD(S) is becoming the strength to BJP."

Reacting to B Y Vijayendra's statement that there are no candidates for the Congress for the by-elections, Siddaramaiah said, "Who has lured Pratap Gowda Patil, who had won from Congress? He should be ashamed to speak like this."

Commenting on forming corporations, boards and authorities, Siddaramaiah said that they should be constituted based on scientific reports and not for political benefits. "I am not opposing any caste. There are poor people in all castes. Everybody should get justice," he said.

On the defeat in Sira and RR Nagar, he said, "I am also responsible for the party's defeat here."