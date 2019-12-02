'JD(S) has suffered due to alliances with BJP, Cong'

Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H D Deve Gowda said that his party has suffered by entering into alliances with the BJP and Congress in the state. Henceforth, they would concentrate on strengthening the party by sitting in the opposition and would not enter into an alliance with either of the parties.

Gowda told reporters at the airport here on Monday that everybody knows how the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in the state collapsed. There was no question of any alliance with the Congress or BJP, he said, adding that media should leave guesswork.

The BJP has 105 seats. Unless Congress and JD(S) combine moves a no-confidence motion the BJP government cannot fall. We shall not support any party in the state, instead sit in the opposition. We have suffered enough, he said.

In Maharashtra, there has been the first and new experiment wherein the NCP and Congress have joined hands with Shiv Sena. If they complete five-year tenure then it could be termed as successful and could be replicated in other states for non-BJP governments, Gowda said.

He said the economy has gone down to 4.5% as the agriculture and manufacturing sector has been neglected.