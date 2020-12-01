JD(S) leader wants AHV’s disqualification from Council

Even as the disqualification of MLC A H Vishwanath to become minister, by Karnataka High Court (on November 30), is much debated, JD(S) state spokesperson N R Ravichandregowda, who has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) before the same High Court, against Assistant Chief Electoral Officer and Under Secretary of the State Government, in connection with the nomination of Vishwanath as MLC, under writers’ quota, said, ministership is far-fetched, Vishwanath is not even eligible to be MLC.

It has to be recalled that Ravichandregowda, also an advocate and auditor, had filed the PIL on September 18, citing a Supreme Court order, stating that the nomination of Vishwanath as MLC is a violation of the order. “Advocate Chandrakanth R Goulay is representing me, in the court. As my PIL is still pending before the high court, I will pursue it further and take it to a logical end.”

Ravichandregowda said, “As per the Supreme Court order, issued on November 13, 2019, a member disqualified under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution shall be subject to sanctions provided under Articles 75(1B), 164(1B) and 361B of the Constitution, which provides for a bar from being appointed as a minister or from holding any remunerative political post from the date of disqualification till the date on which the term of his office would expire or if he is re-elected, whichever is earlier.”

“The other disqualified MLAs were re-elected as per the SC orders. However, the nomination of Vishwanath is a case of contempt of court, as it is a violation of the SC order,” Ravichandregowda said.

Meanwhile, Sa Ra Mahesh, JD(S) MLA of KR Nagar, said, “One among the 16 leaders of the BJP, MLAs and MLCs, who joined the party, aspiring to become minister, is behind the PIL that lead to the disqualification of Vishwanath.”

Addressing a media conference here, on Tuesday, Mahesh said, “Some of the leaders, who stayed with Vishwanath in Mumbai in 2019, to cause the fall of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government does not want Vishwanth to become a minister.”

“Some BJP leaders claim that arrangements were made to swear in Vishwanath as minister. However, they are happy with his disqualification. If they wanted to make him minister, they would not have nominated him, unlike M T B Nagaraj and Shankar, who were elected to the Council,” he said.