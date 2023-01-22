JD(S)’ Sindagi candidate Shivanand dies of heart attack

JD(S)’ Sindagi candidate Shivanand Patil dies of heart attack

Patil is said to have complained of uneasiness upon his return from rallies

DHNS
DHNS, Vijayapura,
  • Jan 22 2023, 00:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2023, 07:03 ist
Shivanand Patil. Credit: Special Arrangement

JD(S) candidate for the upcoming Assembly polls from Sindagi constituency, Shivanand Patil Somajala (54), passed away after suffering a heart attack late on Friday night. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

Patil had returned home on Friday night after attending party’s Pancharatna Yatre, led by the JDSLP leader H D Kumaraswamy, in Vijayapura and Nagathan assembly constituencies.

Patil is said to have complained of uneasiness upon his return from rallies. He was admitted to a private hospital in the town, where he breathed his last.

Condoling Patil’s death, H D Kumaraswamy tweeted: I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Sindagi Assembly constituency JD(S) candidate Shri Shivanand Patil.

After serving in the Indian Army, Patil had plunged into politics. After a brief stint with the BJP, he joined the JD(S) and managed to get the party ticket from Sindagi seat for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Party leaders including Kumaraswamy and CM Ibrahim and scores of supporters paid their last respects to Patil in Sindagi.

Patil’s mortal remains were laid to rest at his native Somajala on Saturday evening.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

shivanand patil
JD(S)
Karnataka
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Zelenskyy honours those killed in helicopter crash

Zelenskyy honours those killed in helicopter crash

Lata Mangeshkar became part of everyday life: Gulzar

Lata Mangeshkar became part of everyday life: Gulzar

This zoo let people name cockroaches after their exes

This zoo let people name cockroaches after their exes

From red underwears to devils, all about Chinese New Yr

From red underwears to devils, all about Chinese New Yr

Rare dinosaur nests found in Narmada valley

Rare dinosaur nests found in Narmada valley

Let’s not turn our religious sites into selfie points

Let’s not turn our religious sites into selfie points

About 1.5 cr people take dip in Ganga on Mauni Amavasya

About 1.5 cr people take dip in Ganga on Mauni Amavasya

Congrats! You won the ovarian lottery

Congrats! You won the ovarian lottery

Xosha Roquemore to star in new 'Captain America' movie

Xosha Roquemore to star in new 'Captain America' movie

 