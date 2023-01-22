JD(S)’ Sindagi candidate Shivanand Patil dies of heart attack

JD(S) candidate for the upcoming Assembly polls from Sindagi constituency, Shivanand Patil Somajala (54), passed away after suffering a heart attack late on Friday night. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

Patil had returned home on Friday night after attending party’s Pancharatna Yatre, led by the JDSLP leader H D Kumaraswamy, in Vijayapura and Nagathan assembly constituencies.

Patil is said to have complained of uneasiness upon his return from rallies. He was admitted to a private hospital in the town, where he breathed his last.

Condoling Patil’s death, H D Kumaraswamy tweeted: I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Sindagi Assembly constituency JD(S) candidate Shri Shivanand Patil.

After serving in the Indian Army, Patil had plunged into politics. After a brief stint with the BJP, he joined the JD(S) and managed to get the party ticket from Sindagi seat for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Party leaders including Kumaraswamy and CM Ibrahim and scores of supporters paid their last respects to Patil in Sindagi.

Patil’s mortal remains were laid to rest at his native Somajala on Saturday evening.