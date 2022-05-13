JD(S) to field capable candidate for Chamudeshwari: H D Kumaraswamy

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Friday said that the party will field a capable candidate for the Chamundeshwari Assembly segment.

Kumaraswamy was speaking to reporters during his visit to Chamundeshwari Temple atop the Chamundi Hill here.

"The party is ready to face the upcoming elections and the name of the candidates is almost finalised. The list will be announced after discussion with JD (S) supremo H D Deve Gowda", he said.

Kumaraswamy, who took the blessings of Chamundeshwari Devi before participating in the Janata Jaladhare Yatra valedictory programme in Nelamangala, also said that the yatra was a great success and the state has been receiving good rains since the launch of the yatra on April 16. A vehicle toured across the state highlighting various irrigation projects and JD(s) programmes on irrigation projects.