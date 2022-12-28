Jilted lover behind the mixer-grinder explosion in Hassan

The Hassan police have reportedly found that it was a jilted lover who was behind the mixer-grinder explosion which occurred at the DTDC courier office at K R Puram in Hassan around 7.30 pm on Monday.

According to sources, it is said that a 42-year-old man from Bengaluru had allegedly sent this mixer-grinder, via courier, by attaching a detonator to it, to a 40-year-old woman in Hassan to take revenge on her. The woman had returned the mixer-grinder to the courier office saying that it doesn't belong to her, sources said.

When Shashikumar, an employee at the courier office, told her that the address of the person who had sent it was not clear, she reportedly told him to either send it back or keep it for himself or do what he thought was right.

So when Shashikumar tried to test if it worked and connected it to the electric switchboard, it exploded, sources added.

It is said that both the man and woman had divorced their partners due to personal reasons. About eight years ago, when the woman, a beautician by profession at Hassan, had gone for bridal makeup in Bengaluru, she met this man who was in the event management business and was handling floral decorations at that wedding.

Three years ago, the duo reportedly registered their profiles on a matrimony site and met each other again. The man had loaned her money at the time.

Due to some issues between the duo, they then separated.

Sources further said that the woman had once insulted him by beating him with a footwear. Since then, the man had started sending items by courier to her, which was six months ago. Once he had reportedly sent Rs 50, a saree, and a lighting set. The woman video-recorded every time she got the parcel and returned it to the courier office. This time too she had done the same, sources said.

The police have taken the statement of the woman, sources said, adding that the cops have also detained the accused and interrogation is on.

Shashikumar, who was injured on his chest and hands in the incident, continues to be treated at the private hospital in Hassan.

The FSL (Forensic Science Lab) team from Mysuru who arrived on Monday night, looked at the scene of offence and collected the samples. An FIR has been registered at the K R Puram police station under Sections 3 and 4 of the Explosives Substances Act (punishable up to life imprisonment or death depending on the nature of the explosion). The investigation is on.