Jilted lover severs girl's head in broad daylight; later kills self by hanging

A 20-year-old girl was brutally murdered by a jilted lover, who later ended his life by hanging, at Siddapura-Kogaravalli village in Sakleshpur taluk, Hassan district, on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased is Sushmitha and the youth who hanged self is Hemanth (22), both hailing from the same village.

According to sources, Hemanth chased and attacked Sushmitha with a machette, severing her head, when she was walking on the road at around 12.45 pm along with some other girls.

After knowing about the incident, the villagers started searching for Hemanth. Meanwhile, Hemanth reportedly tried to end his life by jumping into a lake, but was saved by Sushmitha's relative, unaware of the developments and murder.

Later, Hemanth, who remained elusive till evening, was found hanging to a tree, behind his house at around 4.30 pm. Dy SP B R Gopi, Rural PSI Chandrashekar and staff visited the spot and registered a case.