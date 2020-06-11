Jindal plant, township grapple with mounting COVID-19 cases

The Torangallu-based Jindal steel factory and its township are grappling with mounting Covid-19 cases. As many as 74 contacts of the infected workers of Jindal’s CMD and Corex units, including eight women and two children, tested positive for novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours (ending at 5 pm on Thursday).

Taluk Health Officer Dr Gopal Rao told DH, “A total of 74 people - Jindal workers, their family members and contacts - have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. On Wednesday night, 34 people tested positive for the virus and the throat swab samples of another 40 returned positive for Covid-19 on Thursday morning.”

More than 100 contacts of the 74 infected have been quarantined at OPJ and Rock Regency Hotel, the THO added.

The Covid-19 tally in Jindal plant and its township has gone up to 101.

In the last nine days, new infections have surfaced at Jindal township Vidyanagar, VV Nagar, Shankargudda Colony, Toranagallu village, Taranagar, Taaluru, Vaddu and Basapur.

As many as 20 areas in the affected township and surrounding villages have been sealed. The Health and Revenue officials have taken up a door-to-door surveillance to identify the people with Covid-19 symptoms.

Meanwhile, Jindal Company has formed four teams to screen all its employees for fever at the entrance of township and at all its

departments.

Four teams - one each for containment, quarantine, contact tracing and the medical -have been formed to break the chain of infection. A fever clinic has also been set up at the plant, stated a press release by Jindal Group.

In the wake of mounting infections at Jindal factory and township, Deputy Commissioner S S Nakul has ordered the conversion of JSW Sanjeevini Hospital into a designated Covid hospital.

The DC has passed an order in this regard under the Disaster Management Act.

Infections swell in Kalyana K’taka

Meanwhile, Maharashtra returnees continue to swell infections in Kalyana Karnataka. Four virus hotspots combined have accounted for 111 fresh cases - more than 50% of the total cases reported in the last 24 hours. The state has recorded 204 fresh cases on Thursday. Yadgir alone has witnessed 66 cases.

Raichur reported 15 new cases, including a death. A 28-year-old woman, with a complaint of severe acute respiratory infection and a travel history to the virus-hit Bidar, died at the designated Covid hospital on Monday. Her swab sample tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

After drawing a blank for two days, Udupi saw 22 fresh cases on Thursday. All but two cases are Maharashtra returnees. Contact tracing for two women, aged 23 and 30, is underway.