Job fraud! Aspirants cheated using fake UPCL websites

Fraudsters and miscreants have created fake websites in the name of Udupi Power Corporation Limited (UPCL) and are engaged in cheating the people in the name of employment.

In a complaint submitted to Udupi Cyber Crime, Economic Offences & Narcotics (CEN) police station, UPCL Association General Manager K Shashidar alleged that four fake websites have been created in the name of UPCL and have claimed that 1,800 engineers posts are vacant in UPCL. The fake websites have also been demanding Rs 500 fee for the registration of the job aspirants.

The fake websites are - www.udupipowerproject.com, www.upclindia.com, www.udupiproject.com, www.udupiproject.in.

Further helpline numbers +918046800985, +911149409800, +911149409807 too have been given in these fake websites.

In a complaint, he said that the fake websites have been created to tarnish the image of the UPCL. Udupi CEN station has registered a case under Section 66(c), 66(d) of IT Act.