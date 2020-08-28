JSS ready for Covishield clinical trial

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Aug 28 2020, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2020, 22:58 ist

JSS Medical College and Hospital is all set to conduct clinical trials of Covishield, a vaccine for Covid-19. The test will commence on August 29, on the 105th birth anniversary of seer Shivaratri Rajendra Swami, if the government issues order.

JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research pro-chancellor B Suresh said, "All preparations are in place for the clinical trials. We are waiting for an order from the government. We may receive the order by Friday and the vaccine will be tested on five volunteers on Saturday.”

It has to be noted that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had shortlisted JSS Hospital and Medical College to conduct clinical trials of Covid vaccine, in association with the Serum Institute of India, Pune.

JSS
Covishield
Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus
COVID-19

