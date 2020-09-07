JSS STU join hands with NHAI for road development works

City-based JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU) has joined hands with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) with an intention to leverage the intellect of students and faculty for the improvement of the road infrastructure ecosystem.

The institution has adopted a section of National Highway (NH) 275 – from Mysuru to Madikeri to extend support to NHAI, to make its highways better on a voluntary basis, under ambit of Institutional Social Responsibility.

JSS STU has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on working with mutual cooperation for sharing of respective expertise in Highway Engineering through road infrastructure development, according to JSS STU registrar S A Dhanraj.

In its endeavour to build a world-class National Highway network. NHAI has approached all Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and reputed engineering colleges to collaborate and adopt nearby stretches of National Highways, said M Pradeep, placement officer JSS STU.

The students will design and plan the roads and other facilities. Since the institutions have better knowledge of local requirement, topography and resource potential, the inputs can be utilised by NHAI during different stages of pre-construction, construction, and operation of NH stretches. This will help in mitigating routine problems such as traffic movement, congestion, and immediate identification of accident-prone sites.

The initiative by NHAI will be a boon for students as it provides them an opportunity for hands-on-learning, internship and a sense of contribution in building local infrastructure. In addition, the university faculty will get exposure to practical problems for their research, including access to data. The National Highway stretch adopted by the institution will be co-branded with JSS STU by NHAI, according to the registrar.