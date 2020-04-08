'Jubilant shut until COVID-19 eradicated'

Health Minister B Sriramulu on Wednesday said that Jubilant Generics in Nanjangud, which is related to 24 COVID-19 positive cases, will remain closed until COVID-19 is completely eradicated.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Out of 35 cases, 24 are reported from Nanjangud. The authorities are investigating the source of COVID-19."

According to the minister, a few person from Australia and Japan had visited the company. The authorities have inspected a container transported from China. However, the exact source will be ascertained following investigation, Sriramulu said.

Sriramulu said, "The authorities have served a notice to the owner of the company and suitable action will be initiated, if the company has violated any law or guidelines."

The minister said that he will tour across the state to instil confidence among the officials, volunteers and others who are fighting COVID-19. The people need not panic, as the state government has taken all measures to combat COVID-19.