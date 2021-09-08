Jumbos waylay sugarcane-laden lorry

Jumbos waylay sugarcane-laden lorry

Several lorries transport sugarcane to Tamil Nadu on the Bengaluru-Dindigul highway

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS,
  • Sep 08 2021, 23:16 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2021, 23:16 ist
The video clip shows one jumbo pulling sugarcane from the right side of the vehicle, while the other from the left side. Credit: Video screengrab

A video clipping of three elephants stopping a sugarcane-laden lorry and devouring it has gone viral on social media. The incident is said to have occurred near Karepalam on the Bengaluru-Dindigul national highway passing through the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve area in Tamil Nadu.

Several lorries transport sugarcane to Tamil Nadu on the highway. Though it is common for the elephants on the roadside to pull a bunch of sugarcane from the passing lorry, such an incident is rare.

The video clip shows one jumbo pulling sugarcane from the right side of the vehicle, while the other from the left side. The passers-by have videographed the same and have uploaded it on social media.

