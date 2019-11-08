Junior doctors in KIMS participate in IMA's strike

Extending solidarity to the doctors' strike following pro-Kannada activists barging into Minto Hospital in Bengaluru, not just private hospitals and clinics coming under the IMA closed down OPD service, but junior doctors of Karnataka Institute of Medical Institute (KIMS) in Hubballi also stayed away from OPD service on Friday.

As prior appointments fixed in private hospitals were postponed, and board was displayed outside, the number of patients were less there. But, those who came without having the knowledge of OPD Bandh experienced inconvenience.

However, emergency cases and in-patient care were not affected.

IMA Hubballi branch president Kranthi Kiran stated that OPDs at around 400 hospitals and clinics in Hubballi, and even the OPD at SDM Hospital in Dharwad are closed.

We will withdraw the protest when we receive such a call from the IMA State unit, he said, adding that the motto is not to trouble patients, but to condemn attack on doctors who strive to save lives.

Delay at KIMS

With most of the members of KIMS Junior Doctors' Association and KIMS Students' Association staying away from OPD service, the number of doctors available there was very less.

"I come here for check-up and to get tablets frequently, and little more than half-an-hour was required to complete the work. Today, I am waiting for nearly two hours, and they say very few doctors are on duty, " Said Siddappa Nargund of Unkal, who was in a long queue in front of the general medicine department.

Meanwhile, KIMS director Ramalingappa Antaratani noted that alternative arrangements are made to manage the situation, and leave is not given to any doctor.

The number of visitors to the OPD has not increased much, and the number is around 1,100 on Friday. 90 doctors and a few PG students are working at the OPD, but waiting time for patients has slightly increased, Dr Ramalingappa said.

Emergency and in-patient ward service are not at all affected, he added.

Protest

Junior doctors and medical students staged a silent protest, and they said, they would not attend OPD duty till evening. Some of them tried to convince a few PG students working at the OPD, to join the protest.