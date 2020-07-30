Juvenile python rescued from glove box of car in Mangaluru

A juvenile python was rescued from the glove box of a car, at an apartment in Ladyhill in Mangaluru.

Tauseef Ahmed, founder and rescuer at Mr Rescuer said the rescued juvenile has been released in its natural habitat, much to the relief of the residents, who panicked thinking it was a viper.

Anand, a resident of Ladyhill, while searching for his bank passbook, opened the glove box of the car that was parked in the apartment basement and was shocked to find a snake. He immediately locked the car and called for help.

Tauseef who rushed to the spot found the juvenile python sleeping under the documents. The snake was rescued and released in its natural habitat. The car owner had said that he had not used the car for three days and the snake might have entered.

Tauseef said snakes move around in the monsoon in search of warm places. It is important to keep the car clean.

"One should not leave any food inside the car. There are chances of rats and snakes entering inside the car through the bonnet,” he said.