M'luru: Juvenile python rescued from glove box of car

Juvenile python rescued from glove box of car in Mangaluru

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 30 2020, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2020, 16:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

A juvenile python was rescued from the glove box of a car, at an apartment in Ladyhill in Mangaluru.

Tauseef Ahmed, founder and rescuer at Mr Rescuer said the rescued juvenile has been released in its natural habitat, much to the relief of the residents, who panicked thinking it was a viper.

Anand, a resident of Ladyhill, while searching for his bank passbook, opened the glove box of the car that was parked in the apartment basement and was shocked to find a snake. He immediately locked the car and called for help.

Tauseef who rushed to the spot found the juvenile python sleeping under the documents. The snake was rescued and released in its natural habitat. The car owner had said that he had not used the car for three days and the snake might have entered.

Tauseef said snakes move around in the monsoon in search of warm places. It is important to keep the car clean.

"One should not leave any food inside the car. There are chances of rats and snakes entering inside the car through the bonnet,” he said.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mangaluru
Python
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Study finds dangerous mercury levels in Amazon fish

Study finds dangerous mercury levels in Amazon fish

Thirty years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait

Thirty years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait

Pajamas anyone? Emmy awards show to go virtual

Pajamas anyone? Emmy awards show to go virtual

One mystery of Stonehenge's origins solved

One mystery of Stonehenge's origins solved

 