K J George quashes load shedding rumours

DHNS
DHNS, Shaktinagar (Raichur district),
  • Jun 26 2023, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2023, 05:51 ist
K J George. Credit: DH File Photo

Energy Minister K J George on Monday quashed rumours about load shedding in the state following the implementation of Gruha Jyothi scheme. He added that no such directions have been issued to the authorities.

"There is no shortage of power in the state. Since the escoms and other related agencies could not take up maintenance in the summer due to exams and the elections, the same is being done causing outages occasionally," the minister told reporters during his visit to the Raichur Thermal Power Station at Shaktinagar.

Also Read | Mistakes committed by BJP will be rectified: K J George

"The officials have submitted a proposal for a new substation to lessen the load on feeders in Raichur. They have also sought TCs. We will take an appropriate decision during the meeting with the senior officials," he said.

He added that the department will look into a proposal by RTPS for the renovation of unit 1.

