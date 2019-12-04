K R Pet voters to seal fate of 7 candidates on Dec 5

The countdown began for the high-voltage byelection in K R Pet Assembly constituency, Mandya district, that will be held from 7 am to 6 pm, in 258 polling booths, on Thursday. The byelection was necessitated as JD(S) MLA Narayana Gowda, elected in 2018, resigned this August.

In all, 2,08,254 voters, including 1,05,678 men and 1,02,571 women and five others will exercise their franchise. There are 89 service voters.

While 21 polling booths have been opened in KR Pet town, 237 booths have been opened in rural areas. Out of this, 13 booths have been identified as highly sensitive, 52 sensitive and four model booths. Each booth will have one presiding officer, four polling officers and one D category employee.

The mustering process was held at Government Polytechnic, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer M V Venkatesh. Later, all personnel left for their respective booths. Forty KSRTC buses and 15 mini buses were deployed to ferry the employees.

All arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of polls, with all facilities for the voters. Each booth has a tricycle to help physically challenged voters. Care is taken to provide drinking water and shade to the voters. The model booths have been specially decorated, with a red carpet. The pink booths will be maintained by women employees.

In all, 1,163 officials will be on poll duty, including 290 presiding officers, 293 assistant presiding officers, and 580 polling officers.

Documents

The voters can produce documents like passport, driving license, identity card provided by the government, bank or post office passbook, pan card, aadhaar card, pension documents, job employment card and health insurance smart card, if they do not have the voter’s identity card.

Sale of liquor is banned till 12 midnight on December 5. Similarly, liquor sale is banned from 12 midnight on December 8 to midnight of December 9, in view of counting. Electronic gadgets are not allowed inside the polling booths.

Holiday

Holiday is declared for all schools and colleges, government offices in K R Pet taluk, on December 5.

Police security is upped across the taluk, in view of voting, on Thursday.

The Central Force would take out flag march at several areas. Four KSRP, nine DAR, 450 home guards, 600 police personnel, three DySPs, six Circle Inspectors and 18 sub-inspectors have been deployed.

The Election Commission is monitoring the movement of political leaders and precautions have been taken to prevent any untoward incident, said SP K Parashuram.