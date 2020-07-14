K S Eshwarappa in home quarantine as worker at his home tests Covid-19 positive

Eshwarappa in home quarantine as worker tests Covid +ve

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  Jul 14 2020, 16:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2020, 16:05 ist
K S Eshwarappa

District in-charge Minister K S Eshwarappa has gone into self-quarantine after a worker in his home was tested positive for Covid-19.

Besides, Deputy Commissioner K B Shivakumar who was in constant touch with the minister, is working from home without visiting the office.

The worker in the minister's home was tested positive on July 13. The throat swabs of 21 persons including family members of the minister and deputy commissioner had been set to laboratory and they were tested negative.

Reacting to it, the minister said he was working on the premises of the house and he had not stepped into the house."However, we have gone into home quarantine voluntarily."

Business establishments will remain shut from 3:00 pm in the district from July 14.

shivamogga
Karnataka
K S Eshwarappa
COVID-19

