K-SET: 4,779 qualify for assistant professorship

University of Mysore (UoM), the nodal agency identified by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to conduct Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) for Assistant Professorship on Tuesday announced the results of the examination that was held on July 25.

Vice-Chancellor of UoM G Hemantha Kumar said that the qualifying percentage was 6.84 and a total of 4,779 candidates, including 2,309 women had qualified in the exams. The pass percentage was more among men with 2,470 persons qualifying.

He said, “The KSET was held in 41 subjects in 11 centres across Karnataka and 69,857 students, out of a total of 83,907 applicants, had appeared. In Commerce, the highest of 888 students have qualified, followed by Kannada 397, Political Science 378, History 325, Economics 308, and English 306.”

KSET coordinator in the UoM H Rajashekar said, "The UGC had selected UoM as the nodal agency for conducting KSET for three years from 2020. The next exam would be held in either February or March of 2022. The UoM will apply to the UGC seeking extension of the nodal agency recognition for three more years, after 2022.”

