K’taka bandh evokes lukewarm response in Mysuru region

The state-wide bandh called by pro-Kannada organisations opposing the state government’s move to create a Maratha Development Corporation (MDC), received a lukewarm response, across Mysuru region on Saturday.

The members of various Kannada organisations staged a protest in Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts and with no major impact on normal life, the bandh evoked a lukewarm response. Vehicular movement was largely normal across the region.

The bandh was limited to protest and rally. The bus, autorickshaw, hotel and taxi services were not suspended at all the districts. The tourism stakeholders in the region did not participate in the bandh, but extended moral support. They functioned tying black band.

In order to maintain law and order, the police had intensified the security at all the four districts and additional men were deputed at sensitive areas.

The protesters in Mysuru took out a rally from Agrahara to DC office. The agitators demanded the government to withdraw its decision of establishing MDC. Though the bandh received lukewarm response, the movement of the people and the vehicle was less in the city. The protesters also blocked roads, but the police managed to clear them. The police took a few them into custody and released them later.

In Mandya, the members of various organisations gathered at Chamaraja Circle and raised slogan against the state government and staged a protest. The agitators also took out a protest rally and also blocked Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway. They submitted a memorandum to the district administration.

In Hassan, the normal life was not affected and the shops, markets functioned as usual. While a few vendors extended support by closing the shops on their own, the protesters tried to shut the shops forcefully. The protestors, who gathered near Hemavathi statue, demanded apology from BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal for terming Kannada organisation leaders as ‘Roll Callers’. They burnt an effigy of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa after taking out a mock funeral procession in Holenarasipur.

In Chamarajanagar, the agitators took out a protest march near Chamarajeshwara Temple and reached DC office via B Rachaiah Double Road. They raised slogans against the state government as well as Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. The normal life was not affected, but, the vehicle movement was less at Chamarajanagar and taluk headquarters.

The agitators alleged that the state government is playing politics in the name of language. The MDC is nothing, but, a vote bank, they alleged.