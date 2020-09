With the Cauvery catchment areas getting copious rain, the water Kabini in the dam in Beechanahalli in HD Kote taluk, Mysuru district, reached full reservoir level.

The Kabini dam, with a maximum level of 2,284 feet, reached 2,283.08 ft, on Monday.

The dam is getting 28,908 cusecs of water and the outflow stands at 35,000 cusecs. With heavy outflow, the authorities of the dam issued flood alert to the downstream villagers.

The Bidarahalli bridge near the dam was submerged.