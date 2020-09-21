Kabini reaches its full reservoir level

With the Cauvery catchment areas getting copious rain, water in Kabini dam, Beechanahalli in HD Kote taluk, Mysuru district, reached full level.

The Kabini dam, with a maximum level of 2,284 feet, reached 2,283.08 ft on Monday.

The dam is getting 28,908 cusec of water and the outflow was 35,000 cusec. With heavy outflow, the authorities of the dam issued flood alert to downstream villagers. Bidarahalli bridge near the dam was submerged.

Kapila River is overflowing, as a large quantum of water was released. Several paddy fields were submerged at Suttur, Kupparavalli, Nagarle, Sargur, Bakkalli, Adinaru and Hosakote. Part of the Hadinaru Kalu Mantapa at Nanjangud town in Mysuru district, was submerged and devotees to Srikanteshwara temple were not allowed to have a holy dip.