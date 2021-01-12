Kala Utsav: Three students to represent Mysuru dist

Interest in the art and encouragement by their teachers made it possible for these three students from Mysuru district, to make it to the national-level ‘Kala Utsav’, a contest conducted by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development.

While two girls from HD Kote taluk have been selected for the national-level contest in visual arts, the other student is a boy from T Narasipur taluk. They would be participating in the competition to be held on January 15 or 16.

Two students - G Aishwarya, 10th standard, and A Chandana, 9th standard - of G B Saraguru Government High School of HD Kote taluk will showcase their talent. While Aishwarya will contest under 3-D (three dimensional) category, Chandana will showcase her talent, by presenting an artifact made of gourd, resembling a Channapatna doll.

Similarly, M Lokesh, a 10th standard student of Musivinakoppalu Government High School in T Narasipur taluk will present his painting, under 2-D contest.

In an effort to bring out the hidden talent of the students, the government launched Kala Utsav in 2015. This year, 18 students from across Karnataka have been selected, under various categories. Out of six students selected under visual arts category, two are from Mysuru district and one will contest under Indigenous toys and games category.

Speaking to DH, K Sangeetha, Arts teacher of G B Saraguru Government High School said that the students of the school are participating since five years and have won taluk and district-level competitions. “For the first time, they will represent the state in the national-level contest. The contest, which was a group event all these years, is now being held for individuals. The contest will be held from January 11 to 16,” she said.

Aishwarya, who created a three-dimensional clay idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari for the state-level contest, is now creating a 2.5 ft idol for the finals. Similarly, Chandana, has created a replica of indigenous Channapatna toys in a variety of gourd (kai sorekayi). The gourds, which were so far used for creating artifacts like lamp shades and others has been used for making colourful toys. She has created different toys like balancing doll, spring doll, giraffe, birds and others, using gourds.

Speaking to DH, Aishwarya of H M Halli of HD Kote taluk said that she was interested in arts and the encouragement by arts teacher Sangeetha helped in giving her best. “I am happy to represent the state in the national-level contest,” she said.

Lokesh, the 10th standard student, has created a two-dimensional (2-D) painting, which showcases the current Covid pandemic and its effect on students. He is guided by teacher K Suresh.

The Kala Utsav is held every year in New Delhi. Those who win the district-level contest participate in the state-level. The state-level winners would be eligible to contest the national-level contest. While the government, government-aided and private schools will be clubbed in one category, students from Kendriya Vidyalayas will participate in separate categories.

The Kala Utsav for the year 2020 will be held in the following nine categories: Vocal music (Classical), vocal music (traditional folk), Instrumental music (classical), Instrumental music (folk), Dance (Classical), Dance (folk), Visual Arts (2-Dimensional), Visual Arts (3-Dimensional) and Indigenous toys and games.