Kalaburagi cop murder: BJP demands judicial probe

Irked about Home Minister G Parameshwara outrightly rejecting the demand to order a judicial probe into the alleged killing of a police head constable reportedly by sand mafia in Kalaburagi district, the Opposition BJP members held a protest in the Legislative Council on Monday just before the House was adjourned for Tuesday.

Replying to the questions, raised by the BJP MLCs Shashil Namoshi, N Ravikumar, Talawar Sabanna and Congress member Thippannappa Kamakanur, Parameshwara categorically asserted that there is no need for the government to reconsider its decision to order a judicial probe into the case.

"I strongly repose faith in our state’s police investigation capabilities. Besides this, this is a case of high importance to the Police Department as this involves their own member being killed. We all need to give support to the family of the deceased (head constable) by the culprits (sand mafia),” he said.

Raising suspicion over the ongoing investigations, the BJP members alleged that the Kalaburagi police line of investigation in this case seems to be moving in the wrong direction. "The police took a lot of time to arrest the accused persons in this case. Above all, the police succeed in arresting the culprits and opened fire on the accused alleging that he possessed a knife and attacked the police. The entire reply, furnished by the police, seems to be misleading the House. Therefore, there is a need for a judicial probe into this case,” the BJP members asserted.