Kalaburagi DC orders closure of two hospitals over negligence

Kalaburagi DC orders closure of two hospitals

DHNS
DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Apr 09 2020, 23:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2020, 23:54 ist
B Sharat

Deputy Commissioner B Sharat on Thursday ordered the closure of Star and Bahmani hospitals, citing negligence in alerting the authorities about the suspected COVID-19 patients.

Warning the private hospitals of stern action if they fail to inform about the patients with COVID-19 symptoms, he said after treating the patients at private hospitals for some days, the patients were being referred to ESIC hospital only after their health condition worsened.

“The staff of Star and Bahamani hospitals have treated patients with COVID-19 symptoms but they did not alert the competent authorities about the same.  The staff of Bahmani Hospital have been quarantined, he
explained.

Assault bid on Asha workers

The deputy commissioner said an assault attempt has been made on Asha workers.” Stern action will be taken against the accused. As per the government order, the Asha workers are visiting houses for health check up. Hence, the people should extend their cooperation to them,” he appealed.

 

COVID-19
Kalaburagi
Hospital
Karnataka
