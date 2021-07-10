Kalaburagi district administration ready to tackle imminent floods: Nirani

Kalaburagi ready to tackle imminent floods: Nirani

Gururaja B R
  • Jul 10 2021, 14:07 ist
Kalaburagi district-in-charge minister Murugesh Nirani. Credit: DH File Photo

Boats have been kept ready to save lives if Kalaburagi district receives heavy rains for the next one week as per the forecast, District In-charge Minister Murugesh Nirani said. 

The district administration has been directed to tackle the imminent floods effectively if it hits the district. It has been decided to bring boats from Karwar also, he told reporters. 

People will be shifted to safer places if the flood hits. Fodder arrangement for the cattle will also be made. The district officials are in constant touch with the officials of Maharashtra over release of water from various dams.

 

Kalaburagi
floods
murugesh nirani

