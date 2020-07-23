Kalaburagi man collapses, dies after Covid-19 positive news

A 55-year-old autorickshaw driver collapsed and died at his house on Thursday after a health worker called him to inform that he's contracted Covid-19.

The deceased has been identified as Ashok Pujari, a resident of Bhavani Nagar in the city. As fate would have it, the post-mortem nasopharyngeal swab returned negative for the Covid-19.

Pujari and his family members subjected themselves to the Covid tests on July 8 after his son-in-law tested positive for the virus.

Fearing infection, man ends life

Fearing infection, a man, aged 55, from Kandegala village in Malavalli taluk, Mandya district, ended his life by hanging himself from the window grill of the designated Covid hospital in Mandya late on Wednesday night, reports DHNS from Mandya.

Hours later, his throat swab sample returned negative for the virus.

He was undergoing treatment for kidney problem at the district hospital. After he developed high fever, his throat swab sample was collected and sent for testing. Fearing that he'd contracted the Covid-19, he took the extreme step.

Though his specimen returned negative, the last rites were performed as per the protocol, DHO H P Manchegowda told reporters.