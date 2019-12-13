Kalaburagi: Prohibitory orders over Citizenship Act row

In the wake of a series of protests in northeastern states over the passage of the Citizenship Act, prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC have been clamped in Kalaburagi city to maintain law and order and social harmony.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Kishorebabu said the prohibitory orders will be in force from 6 am to 6 pm. However, the Deputy Commissioner's office and the surrounding areas of masjids will not come under the purview of the prohibitory orders, clarified Kishorebabu.

Earlier, various Muslim organisations had staged protests against the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB).