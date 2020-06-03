Kalaburagi reports over 100 coronavirus cases yet again

Migrant workers have left Kalaburagi district tattered as the district hit a century in a row by reporting 105 fresh COVID-19 positive cases on Wednesday. The district recorded 100 cases on Tuesday also.

23 boys and 10 girls aged between one to 18 years are among those tested positive in the district. All the infected have Maharashtra link. Most of the cases being reported in the district are youths and middle people in the age group of 25 to 45.

With fresh cases, total count of positive cases shot up to 510 including seven deaths. The district galloped to the first position in the chart of COVID-19 affected districts in the State. It can be mentioned that the country's first COVID-19 death was reported from Kalaburagi in March 10. The district has 375 active cases and 128 people have been discharged from the hospital upon recovery.

Maharashtra returnees continue to give nightmare to Raichur district administration as well. A total of 35 positive cases were reported from the district. Among the fresh cases are five minor girls and three boys and eight women. They returned from Maharashtra. Total tally in the district went to 268 with 230 active cases. The district witnessed one COVID-19 death.

Throat swab samples of nine Maharashtra returnees in Yadgir district returned positive, taking the tally to 299 including one death. The district had 271 active cases at present.