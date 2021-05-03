Kalaburagi to get oxygen concentrators: Nirani

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 03 2021, 23:15 ist
  • updated: May 04 2021, 01:24 ist
An oxygen concentrator. Credit: PTI Photo

The government will procure oxygen concentrators to meet oxygen shortage for Covid patients in the district, Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh R Nirani has said. Nirani is also Kalaburagi district in-charge minister.

Speaking at a press meet on Monday, he stated that concentrators weighing five kg and 10 kg are available in the market at a price of Rs 35,000 to Rs 1.38 lakh. "We have quotations from various companies. The district administration has planned to utilise them for Covid patients and even after the Covid-19 subsides, such machines will be given to the government hospitals of the district," he said.

A mobile app is being developed to give information on bed availability at the district level. This information will be updated every one hour. Nodal officers will be appointed to give details on Covid, he said.

There is no shortage of funds to battle Covid-19, Nirani added. 

 

 

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
oxygen

