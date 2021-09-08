Kalaburagi ULB polls: Political activities shift to Bengaluru

Political activities to form Kalaburagi City Corporation body have shifted to Bengaluru as four newly-elected JD(S) corporators met former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and JD(S) supremo H D Devegowda in the city to discuss the alliance in the 55-member Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike (KMP).

The election held to KMP has thrown up a hung house.

While Congress emerged as the single largest party by winning 27 seats, the BJP came second with 23 seats. JD(S) won four and one seat was grabbed by an Independent.

The magic number to take control of KMP is 28. As no party failed to get a clear majority, the JD(S) emerged as the kingmaker.

Including a Congress MLA, an MLC and an RS member, the total count of the grand old party will be 30 (27 corporators).

BJP's total count, including two local MLAs, three MLCs and an MP, will be 29. One Independent corporator is learnt to have extended his support to the BJP.

Total seats from both Congress and BJP are 30 each. Hence, JD(S), which won four seats, has emerged as the kingmaker.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has spoken to the JD(S) supremo seeking the latter's support for KMP.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is learnt to have spoken to Kumaraswamy over going together in Kalaburagi.

A clear picture of with whom the JD(S) will have a truck to form the body in Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike is expected today (Wednesday).

