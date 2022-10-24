Kalakar Puraskar for yodeling king Melwyn Peris

Konkani music yodeling king Melwyn Johnson Peris has been selected for the 18th edition of Kalakar Puraskar presented by Carvalho Family and Mandd Sobhann.

Melwyn, who started singing at the age of 6, wrote lyrics to songs at the age of 16. In the name of 'Peris Night', he has been entertaining people through Konkani Nite style musical evenings.

He has earned the title of Yodeling King from the people of Konkani due to his yodeling technique. So far, he has staged 109 Nite shows organised by various organisations, including his own production house ‘Sangeet Ghar.

He has the credit of sharing the stage with most of the Konkani singers, senior and junior.

More than Rs 45 lakh was collected through his ‘Sentimental Nite’ for the treatment of poor cancer patients in 2018.

He composed over 700 songs and over 300 devotional songs. These devotional songs are imprimatur by the Diocese and are being used by devotees all over the world in their religious activities.

He has been a member of Angelore Church choir for more than 41 years and a choir master for 30 years.

His video songs are also popular in the Tulu. He has published five books of his songs, 'Madhur Podam' 2 volumes and ‘Suvalo’ in 3 volumes.

Melwyn has created 30 audio CDs, 21 devotional audio CDs and 1 video CD. Other 50 video songs are available to watch on his YouTube channel.

Melwyn, who has also made his mark in the field of acting, has acted in several plays and won the best actor award twice in the inter-church drama competition. He acted in the lead role in the short film 'Konn To Amche Modhlo'.

Konkani linguist Dr Pratap Naik, in the name of his Carvalho family, had established the Kalakar Puraskar in 2004 in association with Mandd Sobhann to honour Konkani artistes of Karnataka origin.

He will be honoured with a shawl, fruits-flowers, memento, certificate and Rs 25,000 at the award ceremony to be held at Kalangann on November 6.

Philanthropist Nelson Rodricks , Dubai, will be the chief guest.

Later, in the 251st Monthly Theatre, there will be a musical programme titled 'Geeth Gonychya Asmitayechem' by Ramanand Raikar's Swarashree, Goa troupe.