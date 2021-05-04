Kalasad visits Chamarajanagar hospital for probe

Kalasad visits Chamarajanagar hospital for probe

The team interacted with the doctors and hospital staff and held discussion with Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 04 2021, 22:57 ist
  • updated: May 05 2021, 02:01 ist
People had gathered on the hospital premises, raising slogans against the state government. Credit: DH File Photo

A team, led by IAS officer and KSRTC Managing Director Shivayogi Kalasad, visited the district Covid Hospital in Chamarajanagar, where 23 patients died, allegedly due to shortage of Oxygen. Kalasad has been appointed as the inquiry officer to probe the tragedy. 

The team interacted with the doctors and hospital staff and held discussion with Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi.

Read | Oxygen crisis deepens in Karnataka with 7 deaths in Kalaburagi and Belagavi govt hospitals

Speaking to reporters, Kalasad said, “The probe is in the initial stage. Inquiry is conducted from all dimensions. We have collected all the details As the probe is still under initial stages, I cannot give any details. We have been directed to submit the report in three days”.

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Chamarajanagar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Covid-19: Demand for firewood shoots up in Bengaluru

Covid-19: Demand for firewood shoots up in Bengaluru

Transgender soccer referee makes Israeli sports history

Transgender soccer referee makes Israeli sports history

Curbs easing in US, Europe amid disaster in India

Curbs easing in US, Europe amid disaster in India

100 million-year-old dinosaur bones found in Meghalaya

100 million-year-old dinosaur bones found in Meghalaya

8 Asiatic lions in Hyderabad zoo contract Covid-19

8 Asiatic lions in Hyderabad zoo contract Covid-19

 