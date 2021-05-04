Kalasad visits Chamarajanagar hospital for probe

A team, led by IAS officer and KSRTC Managing Director Shivayogi Kalasad, visited the district Covid Hospital in Chamarajanagar, where 23 patients died, allegedly due to shortage of Oxygen. Kalasad has been appointed as the inquiry officer to probe the tragedy.

The team interacted with the doctors and hospital staff and held discussion with Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi.

Speaking to reporters, Kalasad said, “The probe is in the initial stage. Inquiry is conducted from all dimensions. We have collected all the details As the probe is still under initial stages, I cannot give any details. We have been directed to submit the report in three days”.