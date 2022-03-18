Kalburgi murder case: Wife, daughter identify suspects

Five persons, allegedly arrested in connection with the murder of scholar M M Kalburgi, were produced in the court of the fourth additional judge in the city on Thursday.

Amit Baddi, Ganesh Miskin (both from Hubballi), Praveen Prakash Chatur alias Krishnamurthy, Amol Kale, and Vasudev Suryavanshi of Maharashtra were produced in the court.

While Amit, Ganesh, and Vasudev were brought from Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, Amol was brought from Parappana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru and Praveen from Dharwad Central Prison. Another accused Sharat Kalaskar alias Patil, who is in Yerawada jail in Pune, was absent.

While the hearing was on, Umadevi, wife of Kalburgi and Roopadarshi, her daughter, identified the evidence and also the suspects.

Roopadarshi told the court that Ganesh Miskin had shot her father dead.

Judge Panchakshari Maheshwari adjourned the hearing to April 5.

Kalburgi was shot dead at his residence in Kalyan Nagar of Dharwad on August 30, 2015.

