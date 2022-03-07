Kali Mutt seer booked for hate speech

The Chintamani police have registered an FIR against Kali Mutt seer Rishikumar Swami for making a provocative speech during a protest organised by Hindu outfits condemning the murder of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha in Shivamogga recently.

Based on the complaint lodged by Munawar, a resident of the town, the Chintamani police have registered a case against the seer under IPC Sections 295 and 505 (2).

The complaint stated that the seer, in his hate speech, had hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims. Also, he (the seer) made the people at the protest rally take vow not to purchase anything from Muslim vendors/traders, the complainant alleged.

